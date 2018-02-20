Middle schoolers wrap play with end of season tournament
Williams placed first in the I-40 League middle school A tournament Feb. 16. The team included: Coach Brian Langenbach, Emma Langenbach, Xavier Boggs, Cy Bass, Kyle Perkins, Preston Ford, coach Deniz Chavez, AJ Godinez, Oryn Orozco, Danny Siegfried, Dylan Robertson, Doug Spratt, Joseph Siegfried and coach Steve Sutton. (Submitted photo)
Williams Elementary-Middle School boys basketball teams swept the I-40 League A and B team tournaments Feb. 17 and 18, bringing home the first place trophies. Maine Consolidated School placed third in the A tournament.
Williams placed first in the I-40 league middle school B team tournament Feb. 17. Front row: Cailan Gulya, Mario Salazar, Nickoli Cody, JP Echeverria and Brock McCarthy. Back row: Bryton Cox, Jacob Elliiot, Jason Olson, Gabriel Lowe, Jonathan McMahon, Juan Ayala. Coaches are Brian Langenbach, Steve Sutton and Deniz Chavez. (Submitted photo)
Above: Maine Consolidated School took third place in the I-40 League A tournament Feb. 16. From left: Gage Betts, Zac Hudman, Andrew Padilla, Tyler Hauer, Noah Hauer and Jeese Howell. Below left: Danny Siegfried guards a player. Right: Tyler Hauer waits to rebound. (Wendy Howell,WGCN)
