Community calendar: week of February 21

Food Pantry changing pickup day

Beginning Feb. 24, the Williams Food Pantry will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pantry will no longer be open on Fridays. Feb. 16 will be the pantry's last Friday open. More information is available from the pantry at (928) 255-9277.

Free dance class

Dancing Divas is offering a free dance class to the public at the Williams Senior Center. Classes are on Fridays from 9 - 10 a.m. The class focuses on Tap dancing but also offers instruction in jazz, ballroom, ethnic, country western and line dancing. The goal of the class is to obtain a low aerobic work out with goals to entertain the community with dance, song and maybe an instrument or two. More information is available from Barb Brydenthal at (928) 310-4459.

Community Bingo Feb. 22

The Williams VFW post will host Bingo Feb. 22 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Please bring your friends and enjoy a fun filled evening.

Little League registration open, Majors division closes Feb. 16

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. Majors division registration closes Feb. 16. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Skills assessment day for Majors is Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Women’s retreat Feb. 24

First Baptist Church invites all women to join them for a one day women’s retreat Feb 24 from 9:30 am-3:30 p.m. The retreat includes a pot-luck brunch. The church invites women to join them and bring their favorite dish to share. The retreat will feature a live streaming of Sheila Walsh, well known teacher known as "the encourager". Her message is ‘God is for you.’ If you're experiencing daily frustration, a rock-bottom crisis or something in between - this event is for you. The event takes place at the First Baptist Church, 629 W Grant Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Blood donors needed in northern Arizona

United Blood Services is asking for healthy blood donors to donate blood. United Blood Services will provide blood donation centers in northern Arizona throughout February in Ash Fork and Flagstaff. All types are needed, especially O-negative, the universal blood donor. Donors can make a donation in Ash Fork Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Ash Fork School, 46999 N 5th Street or at numerous locations in Flagstaff on Feb. 14, Feb. 20. Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. More information or to schedule an appointment is available at 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or at www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).

Williams High School booster club seeking members

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student. Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com