Ash Fork Fire Department responds to I-40 rollover accident

Ash Fork Fire Department (AFFD) and Lifeline Ambulance rescued two adults and four children in a vehicle rollover on I-40 Feb. 9. The accident occured at milepost 151 near Welsh Road. AFFD was first on scene. Firefighters used a spreader tool to free the driver. The family was transported by Life Line Ambulance to Flagstaff Medical Center.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.