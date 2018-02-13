Williams' Izzy Rushing places third at Coconino County Spelling Bee

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The county’s top-spellers battled for spelling supremacy Feb. 11 at Coconino High School at the annual Coconino County Spelling Bee.

Williams Unified School District fifth grader, Iscariot “Izzy” Rushing made his second trip to the Coconino County Spelling Bee, where he took third place.

Rushing placed second at the bee last year.

Rushing was eliminated after 12 rounds when he misspelled the word “flotilla.”

The winner of the Coconino County Spelling Bee was Ryan Crane, who won with the word “decuman.”

Crane, a BASIS — Flagstaff seventh grader, battled Tanner Dodt, a Flagstaff homeschooler, for nearly an hour until Dodt misspelled “rataplan.” Crane was required to then spell it, and also misspelled it.

Dodt then misspelled “portcullis,” which Crane spelled correctly. Then Crane spelled “decuman” to take home the first place prize.

Crane will represent Coconino County at the Arizona State Spelling Bee in March.

The Williams Rotary Club, along with Rotary clubs from Flagstaff and Grand Canyon, donated cash prizes to the winners: $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third.