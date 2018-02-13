Williams 911: week of Feb. 14

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman, nothing found in area;
• Officers responded to transient camping near airport, subject had mental health issues and was transported to hospital;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers took identity theft report;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to subjects who left restaurant without paying, language barrier subject came back and paid;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Morse, counseling done by officers and things in home settled down;
• Officers conducted speed detail on Airport Road;
• Officers assisted DPS with an arrest on I-40;
• Officers responded to juveniles ringing door bell and running on Piping Rock;
• Officers responded to natural death of elderly male at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident on I-40;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Lewis;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers took theft report on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Frank Way;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Frank Way;
• Officers assisted child services with welfare check at local RV park;
• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers dealt with child custody issue on Route 66;
• Officers conducted public assist on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to mental health issue on Oak Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grant, female arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage;
• Officers took report of theft at Safeway;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Highland Meadows, nothing found in area;
• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 33 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
