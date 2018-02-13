Vikings stumble at region; face Baboquivari at state Feb. 16

The Williams Vikings beat Basis 60-39 in the first game of the 1A Central Region Tournament Feb. 7. They then faced a tough loss Feb. 9 when the Cibecue Wildcats humbled them 78-53. The Wildcats continued to the final where they lost to Joseph City, 79-66. The Vikings next face Baboquivari in the 1A State Tournament Feb. 16 at noon at Prescott High School.
