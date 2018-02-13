Vikings stumble at region; face Baboquivari at state Feb. 16

Will McMenamin powers up over BASIS defenders. The Vikings next face Baboquivari in the 1A State Tournament Feb. 16 at noon at Prescott High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: February 13, 2018 11:38 a.m.

    Juaquin Gutierrez and Zack Perkins put a stop to a BASIS Flagstaff player Feb. 7. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Stephen Gary brings the ball down court at a recent game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    The Williams Vikings beat Basis 60-39 in the first game of the 1A Central Region Tournament Feb. 7. They then faced a tough loss Feb. 9 when the Cibecue Wildcats humbled them 78-53. The Wildcats continued to the final where they lost to Joseph City, 79-66. The Vikings next face Baboquivari in the 1A State Tournament Feb. 16 at noon at Prescott High School.

