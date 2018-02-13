Letter: Thank you Williams for giving back

To the editor:

I am writing to thank Williams residents for spreading joy to children around the world last Christmas.

Through the generosity of the Williams community, the Northern Arizona Area Team was able to exceed our goal of 10,100 by collecting 10,233 shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. Which is an 11.98 percent increase from the 9,130 shoeboxes packed in 2016.

Northern Arizona volunteers transformed empty shoeboxes into treasured gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys to be delivered to children around the world affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. These children, many of whom have never received a gift before, learn God loves them and has not forgotten them. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though the northern Arizona drop-off locations are closed until November 2018, shoeboxes can still be packed and sent year-round to Samaritan’s Purse headquarters at 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607. Additionally, anyone can conveniently pack a personalized Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling (303) 745-9179.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this project and for those who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message of hope and continue to transform the lives of children worldwide.

Sincerely,

Mikayla Shoup

Operation Christmas Child

Flagstaff, Arizona