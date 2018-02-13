Letter: AARP Foundation offers free tax service

To the editor:

The AARP Foundation is starting a Free In-Person Tax Preparation Service in Williams through the Tax-Aide Program.

For 50 years, AARP Tax-Aide has helped taxpayers look forward to tax time. All Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS certified in preparation of tax returns. There is no income limit, but there are some restrictions (please call for more information).



An AARP Tax-Aide site has been established at the Williams Senior Center starting Feb. 6 through April 11, on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in clients will be accepted. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (928) 919-9277 or can be made directly on-line at https://taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com. More information is available at (928) 919-9277.