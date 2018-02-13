CCC offering scholarship to help students overcome last hurdles to obtain higher education

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino Community College students who may have had difficulties with the rigors of college in the past now have a chance to re-boot their college careers.

A new Re-Boot Scholarship is being offered at CCC through the CCC Foundation with the help of Bryan Bates, emeritus professor and recent retiree of the college.

“Rather than losing students to issues they may or may not have had control over, let’s see if we can give them a little nudge so they can help themselves,” Bates said.

Some students stumble, Bates added. And when they do, they don’t have the resources or support to pull themselves up. Therefore, they might never try again at gaining a college degree, which puts them at a disadvantage in the job market.

With that in mind, Bates and his wife Barbara, with the help of the Foundation, are offering matching funds of up to $1,000 a year to help as many students as they can receive the Re-Boot Scholarship.

The scholarship is to help students complete the requirements for an Arizona General Education Certificate (AGEC), or receive a passing grade in a course in their required major. Students must have a minimum 1.5 grade-point average, and they must create a plan outlining how they will manage their time and energy so they can pass a class if they take it again. Additionally, the students have to contact the former instructor they had when they received a failing grade, share the plan and ask for a short letter of reference stating that they are a good candidate for the scholarship. The scholarship will pay for half the tuition of the class the student is retaking.

“If we can get them through the AGEC, then they’re likely to get through their AA degree,” Bates said.

He also said the scholarship is his way to help move the needle on the education of people who have grown, or matured, or who have found direction, and, but for a few dollars and an “F” on a transcript, don’t go back to school to improve their lives.

“I am asking for your gift so that we can reignite the fire of learning, earning and caring in another human who can then contribute, yet again, to our community,” Bates said.

More information or to donate to the Re-Boot Scholarship is available at www.coconinofoundation.org.