Career expos coming to CCC and NAU

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — People looking to continue their education, seeking an internship, seeking full-time employment, or simply wanting to research an organization or practice networking skills are invited to attend two career expos this spring.

The Northern Arizona University (NAU) Spring 2018 Career and Graduate School Expo is Feb. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the University Union Fieldhouse at 1050 S. Knoles Dr. in Flagstaff. NAU offers career fairs where hiring employers come to meet students and the public to reveal career opportunities within their organizations. Attending career fairs is an excellent opportunity to develop your confidence in speaking to recruiters and sharing interests while identifying new opportunities. More information can be found by calling (928) 523-1087 or email Career@nau.edu.

Coconino Community College (CCC0) the Greater Arizona Career Expo April 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The expo is free for anyone to attend. The event focuses on employers and the public seeking employment in Coconino County.

Employers will have the ability to reserve interview space and hire on the spot. The CCC computer lab will be open for candidates to apply online. Tables start at $25.

More details can be found by contacting CCC Director of Advising & Career Development, Brian Francis at brian.francis@coconino.edu or 226-4337 or visit coconino.edu/career-services.