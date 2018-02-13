Ash Fork School: Welding class attends SkillsUSA competition

Photo Gallery
Ash Fork Welding Class Competes At Skillsusa
The Ash Fork welding class competed at the SkillsUSA competition in Holbrook Feb 3. This was the class’ first time competing at the event. Welders included Ian Atkinson, Cesar Acosta, Robert Merritt, John Boston, Tyler McCulley and Jesus Pedraza. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. More information about the organization is available from AZSkillsUSA. (Photos courtesy Cris Acosta)
