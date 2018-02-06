Pickleball picks up steam in Williams

Gus and Libby Beatty and Becky Ebbert and Tom O'Dell enjoy a game of pickleball at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym. Recent meetings have had an average of 10-15 people in attendance. Pickleball takes place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the gym. The event is free and open to the public. Equipment is provided and lessons are offered.