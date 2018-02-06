Letter: Work continues on the Grand Canyon Renaissance Park

To the editor:

Work continues on the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience Interactive Park!

We were very saddened to hear that our friend, brother and master builder Melvin Chamberlin has suffered yet again another health setback and requires more surgery.

This will delay the arrival of the model of this interactive park we had hoped to display for all to see.

Other work on the park continues, including meetings with the Board of Directors, investor meetings, more project development, site acquisition and more research into possible involvement with the tax district.

Sometimes it feels like we take three steps forward and one step back, but as long as we continue to move forward, I am still very excited about this project and Williams should be, too.

This will be a super quality venue for Williams. We hope to hire 40 to 60 employees plus managers for the park.

Those who know us know that we have put on Renaissance Faires, dinner shows, exhibitions, Renaissance themed events and weddings for years and this project will be the culmination of many people’s dreams, abilities, efforts and talents. We put on a good show.

When open, it should offer even more events for our community with our conference facilities, a great music and special event venue to expand and extend our season.

Anyone wanting more information on this project or wanting to volunteer with us or wants to share their talents to make this project even more special, please contact Mark Worden at (928) 635-2394 for more information.

The work continues. Thank you for your support.

Mark Worden, Managing Director Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience