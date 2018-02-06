Junior varsity action: Vikings boys tromp Mogollon, finish season 15-2

The Vikings junior varsity boys capped a stellar season with a 66-28 win over the Mogollon Mustangs Feb. 1. The JV team finished the season 15-2.

The team’s only losses came to Cibecue (49-36) Nov. 28 and Chino Valley (42-32) Dec. 16.

During the season the team beat one 2A school, Northland Prep Academy (73-62).

The well-balanced team was led by Caesar Santana and Caleb Betz, who finished the season with 157 and 153 points respectively. Luis Lara followed with 133 points.

Zain Grantham finished with 99 points, David Lozano with 90 points and Carsten Brinkworth with 73.

The team averaged 52 points per game.