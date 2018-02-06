County bringing assessor and tax services to locals

Coconino County is bringing its services to residents through the month of April during its Mobile Service Days outreach.

During these events, people can apply for property tax exemption programs, pay a tax bill, record documents and register to vote.

Most services provided by the Assessor’s office and Treasurer and Recorder/Elections office will be available. Staff from each office will be available to meet with citizens, provide general services and answer questions. However, staff cannot accept cash payments at the mobile service location.

“We received a lot of positive responses from citizens who participated in our Mobile Service Days last year,” said Assessor Armando Ruiz. “People appreciated that we were bringing county services closer to them and we are excited to continue working in our communities across the county again in 2018.”