Community calendar: week of Feb. 7

Greater Williams Community Fund grant workshop Feb. 20

The Greater Williams Community Fund grant workshop takes place Feb. 20 at St. John's Church, 202 W. Grant St. at 5:15 p.m.

If your organization needs funding or has a special project in mind, this workshop is for you. Each year the Greater Williams Community Fund grants funding for service organizations. Last year, grant awards were $9,600. Total funding awarded since 2006 is $87,875. Those who participate in the workshop will learn more about the grant.

More information or to RSVP is available by calling (928) 526-1956.

Save-MTR Valentine's Day Bake Sale Feb. 10

Save-MTR will hold a Valentine's Day bake sale Feb. 10 at Old Trails from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. All proceeds go to Save-MTR, a non-profit animal rescue organization.

Pancake supper Feb. 13

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church is having an all-you-can-eat pancake supper Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Walker Hall at St. John's Church, 202 W. Grant Avenue. This meal is provided with a donation.

Free Kids Craft Feb. 10

Old Trails True Value will host a free craft event for children from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Pre-registration is available. More information is available from Kim Cureton at (928) 635-2591.

Free dance class

Dancing Divas is offering a free dance class to the public at the Williams Senior Center. Classes are on Fridays from 9 - 10 a.m. The class focuses on Tap dancing but also offers instruction in jazz, ballroom, ethnic, coutnry western and line dancing. The goal of the class is to obtain a low aerobic work out with goals to entertain the community with dance, song and maybe an instrument or two. More information is available from Barb Brydenthal at (928) 310-4459.

Community Bingo Feb. 8 and 22

The Williams VFW post will host bIngo Feb. 8 and 22 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Please bring your friends and enjoy a fun filled evening.

Little League registration closes Feb. 16

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Women’s retreat Feb. 24

First Baptist Church invites all women to join them for a one day women’s retreat Feb 24 from 9:30 am-3:30 p.m. The retreat includes a pot-luck brunch. The church invites women to join them and bring their favorite dish to share. The retreat will feature a live streaming of Sheila Walsh, well known teacher known as "the encourager". Her message is ‘God is for you.’ If you're experiencing daily frustration, a rock-bottom crisis or something in between - this event is for you. The event takes place at the First Baptist Church, 629 W Grant Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Blood donors needed in northern Arizona

United Blood Services is asking for healthy blood donors to donate blood. United Blood Services will provide blood donation centers in northern Arizona throughout February in Ash Fork and Flagstaff. All types are needed, especially O-negative, the universal blood donor. Donors can make a donation in Ash Fork Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Ash Fork School, 46999 N 5th Street or at numerous locations in Flagstaff on Feb. 14, Feb. 20. Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. More information or to schedule an appointment is available at 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or at www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).

Christian movie night

Community United Methodist Church is offering a free movie night Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. More information is available at (928) 635-2511.

Williams High School booster club seeking members

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student. Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

Young Life Steak Auction set for Mar. 25

Williams Young Life is hosting their annual Steak Auction Mar. 25 at Lost Canyon. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m and the live auction is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for an adult, $5 for a child. Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café, Brewed Awakenings, and from local Young Life or Wyldlife students.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m..

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednedsay from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Youth and family open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym Jan. 18 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.