CERT members kick off 2018 training sessions

Coconino County Sheriff’s Williams CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) conducted a ‘Continued First Aid Training for a Disaster Scenario’ at the Williams Fire Station Jan. 8.

Teams worked in three different stations where they located victims, triaged and stabilized injuries until first responders arrived. Coconino County Sheriff’s CERT conducts trainings every second Monday of the month in Williams. More information is available from Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 821-1022 for those interested in attending a meeting. The next CERT training takes place Feb. 12.