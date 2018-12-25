Williams 911: week of Dec. 26

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on First Street and Route 66;
• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;
• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, no shoplift occurred misunderstanding;
• Officers took fraud report on Second Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with finding a suspect on criminal damage;
• Officers took in found property at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Fire department with house fire on Tenth Street;
• Officers responded to male walking in traffic waving arms, subject found mental health issue;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with searching for missing elderly male with dementia;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers took in found property on Franklin;
• Officers delivered toys from toy drive for Christmas;
• Officers took possible elder abuse on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Pebble Beach;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to fire alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers took private property hit and run accident at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;
• Officers responded to neighbor issues on Highland Meadows;
• Officers arrested a male for a valid felony warrant on Route 66;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;
• Officers took fraud report from local hotel and
Officers issued seven citations and gave out 26 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.