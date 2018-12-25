Williams 911: week of Dec. 26

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on First Street and Route 66;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, no shoplift occurred misunderstanding;

• Officers took fraud report on Second Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with finding a suspect on criminal damage;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Fire department with house fire on Tenth Street;

• Officers responded to male walking in traffic waving arms, subject found mental health issue;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with searching for missing elderly male with dementia;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took in found property on Franklin;

• Officers delivered toys from toy drive for Christmas;

• Officers took possible elder abuse on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Pebble Beach;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to fire alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took private property hit and run accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;

• Officers responded to neighbor issues on Highland Meadows;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid felony warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took fraud report from local hotel and

Officers issued seven citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.