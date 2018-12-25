Singing in Christmas: WEMS second graders shine

Second grade students at Williams Elementary School perform their annual Christmas show Dec. 19. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Second grade students at Williams Elementary School perform their annual Christmas show Dec. 19. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: December 25, 2018 12:55 p.m.

    • Williams-Elementary Middle School students held its annual second grade Christmas performance Dec. 19. The students dressed as elves and reindeer and performed Christmas favorites with flair.

    Photo Gallery

    Second Grade Performance

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.