Region in brief

3 juveniles arrested in Chino Valley burglaries

CHINO VALLEY (AP) — Chino Valley police have arrested three juveniles for two separate burglaries.

Officers arrested a boy for stealing a large safe, cash and packaged meat from a meat processing facility led to two suspects in another burglary. The boy admitted to Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating a fight at his Paulden home to burglarizing the plant Dec. 13. An 18-year-old man was also arrested as an accomplice.

Chapman says the burglary resembled one at Chino Valley High School in October in which a safe with more than $5,000 was stolen.

Man dead after being found on fire in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a homeless man who they found on fire in a vacant lot. Ben Iravani, 66, had been in Flagstaff for a few years but is not originally from the United States. Police have not been able to reach any of his relatives.

Police responded to a call of a fire in a lot between a city park and businesses on Monday afternoon and saw Iravani consumed by flames. An officer grabbed a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and put out the fire, Runge said. The Coconino County medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death

Kingman man gets 3 years for threatening president

KINGMAN (AP) — A Kingman man will serve more than three years in prison for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and other political figures.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Arizona said in a news release that 39-year-old Jerrod Hunter Schmidt was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

Schmidt was convicted by a jury in September of two counts of threatening a U.S. president and two counts of making interstate threatening communications.