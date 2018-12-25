Letter: Habitat for Humanity accepting tax donations

Happy New Year to all our Williams friends and supporters from Williams Area Habitat for Humanity. You have been with us as we together have built five homes for qualified low-income Williams families.

As we prepare to usher in 2019, Habitat is taking Applications for our sixth Home Partner family and making preparations to build our sixth Habitat house. Applications can be picked up at the Williams Senior Center, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To help meet our Home Build goals, Habitat is a participating organization in the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit program. Help our next Home Build and support affordable housing and home ownership for qualified Williams families.



Keep your tax dollars local, help build strength, stability and self-reliance within our Community donate to Williams Area Habitat for Humanity and receive a dollar for dollar tax credit toward your Arizona State Income Taxes — maximum $400 for Single filers and $800 for Joint Filers.

Thank you for your continued support and participation and have a Blessed New Year. More information is available from Bud Parenteau (928) 707-2963 or Francis E. Mazza (701) 361-2324.

Editor’s note:

See page 3 for an Arizona Charitable Tax Credit form supplied by Habitat For Humanity to make a donation.