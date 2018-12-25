County and Flagstaff transfer animal shelter operations

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff will transfer animal shelter operations to High Country Humane (HCH) from Coconino Humane Association starting December 28.

Despite the switch, the city of Williams will continue contracting with Coconino Humane Association.

“They have been wonderful and to us and awesome to deal with,” said Williams Animal Control officer Leah Payne. “The always provide us with great service.”

The HCH Animal Shelter is located at the former Second Chance Center for Animals (SCCA) site at 11665 US-89 in Flagstaff. The 20,000-square-foot building and surrounding acreage were donated to the County following the closure of SCCA. Paw Placement of Northern Arizona, doing business as HCH, will run the new shelter under a five-year contract to provide animal welfare services for both the City and the County.

Coconino Humane Association (CHA), 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, will continue to accept all stray and surrendered animals as the County and City shelter through Dec. 27, 2018. Beginning Dec. 28, 2018 all stray animals picked by a city or county animal control official will be taken to the HCH facility. Individuals who have lost a pet should call HCH at (928) 526-0742 and leave a detailed description of the animal. In addition, any pets brought to HCH will be posted with a general description on the “Lost and Found Pets Flagstaff” and “High Country Humane” Facebook pages. The HCH shelter will open Jan. 2, 2019 with regular hours of 12 - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. CHA will remain open after this transition and can be reached at (928) 526-1076.

The City of Flagstaff Animal Control services can be reached at (928) 774-1414. The CCPHSD Animal Management office can be reached at (928)679-8756 and. HCH can be reached at 928-526-0742.

For assistance in Williams, people can call the Williams Police Department and contact Payne. The number is (928) 635-4421.

Information provided by Coconino County.