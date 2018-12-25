Community calendar: week of Dec. 26

Rec Center and Skate Park closed Jan. 1

The Rec Center and Skate Park will be closed Dec. 25, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019.

Old Trails collecting donations for Project Moses through Jan. 2

Old Trails True Value will be collecting donations for the Project Moses Pregnancy and Parenting Center through Jan. 2. The Center is in need of diapers, wipes and gently used baby clothes. All donations can be placed in a box at the front of the store. Items will be distributed to the community as needed throughout the season.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

American Legion Auxiliary membership drive

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 is hosting a membership drive at the American Legion 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. The legion will serve food each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. for those who are interested in membership. Suggested donation is $7, all proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary but will include stew, spaghetti, burgers, soups and more.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win.

Williams pickleball

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1-3 p.m. Sundays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Road. All are welcome.

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $7, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Williams City Council Meetings

The public is invited to attend the Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are at the City Hall council chambers at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov/government for meeting agendas.

Prayer line available

Holiness Congregation Church now has a dedicated phone line for prayer requests. The phone line is (928) 853-5109.



Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Williams Elementary-Middle School. gym.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child’s case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams seeking volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently looking for volunteers at our Williams Elementary School-Based Mentoring Program. The School-Based Program takes place from 3:45-5:45 pm on Thursdays.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters meet up once a week with their assigned Little in a group setting with other matches.

There are approximately 10 sessions in the fall term and an additional 10 sessions in the spring term.

We ask that School-Based Bigs make at least a one year school commitment to the match.

Anyone interested is asked to call Stephen Murphy-Logued at (928)774-0649 ext. 210.