Census shows Arizona 4th fastest growing state in U.S.

PHOENIX (AP) — New census figures show Arizona is the fourth fastest growing state in the U.S.

The latest numbers released Dec. 20 show that more than 122,000 people moved to Arizona between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. That’s a 1.7 percent growth rate for that period.

Arizona had an overall population of 7,171,646 by the middle of this year.

The nation’s fastest-growing states were Nevada and Idaho, both of which saw population jumps of some 2.1 percent during the same 12-month period ending July 1. Utah followed with a 1.9 percent population increase.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrated the state’s continued population growth under his watch.