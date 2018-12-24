Obituary: Tricia Sue (Mann) Harris Dawson Burkey

Tricia Sue (Mann) Harris Dawson Burkey of Williams, Arizona was born on May 9, 1963 in Orange, California and entered into rest at the age of 55 on November 27, 2018 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Known for her artistic and musical talents, for which she won numerous awards, she blessed many people with these God-given gifts, showing through them Christ’s light.

Tricia’s creativity afforded her many occupational pursuits including hairstyle and design, commissioned vocal, pastel, charcoal, and painted art, with her main occupation prior to death being a materials productions manager at W.L. Gore & Associates.

Her many interests include singing, playing guitar, drawing, riding motorcycles, seeing concerts, symphonies and Broadway plays, writing, playing board games, Southwestern art and landscape, ministering to others through her art and worship music, and being a listening ear. She was known for her creative fashion style, and overall ingenuity. Her family remembers her as a kind, gentle and generous spirit with a vivid imagination and sense of humor.

She is survived by her children Rebecca Harris, Sarah Beth (Jacqueline) Vazquez, Robyn (Richard) Lujan, and their father James (Norma) Harris; grandchildren Zackery, Rachel, Macy, Miles, Esmund, and Adaline; mother Pamella Mann; siblings Jody (Glenn) Gierke, Kelly Mann, and Donald Gonzalez; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Tricia is preceded in death by her husband William Burkey, second husband Rick Dawson, and father Jack Alan Mann.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 29, 2018 at 1111 Stockmen’s Rd, Williams, Arizona, with Pastor Gary Cramp presiding. An interment ceremony will be held on Mother’s Day weekend 2019 at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Hillsboro, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please donate your time to volunteer, your ear to a friend, your smile to a stranger and monetary gifts or belongings to Camp Civitan of Williams or a similar charity.