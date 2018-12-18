Williams High School senior spotlight: Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz is a senior at Williams High School. He has been at the high school for two years.

He moved from Bakersfield, California where he had over 1,000 students in his class.

At WHS, Jose was heavily involved with the cheerleading program.

He enjoys history classes at WHS, especially World History and U.S. Government.

One of his favorite teachers is Mrs. Lee.

“She is a bright soul,” he said. “She is kind, patient and passionate about teaching.”

He enjoyed Mrs. Montgomery’s classes, although he said math is challenging.

He said he also liked learning about India and other cultures from his chemistry teacher, Ms. Carr.

After high school, Jose plans to study massage therapy and get certified. He would like open his own massage therapy studio.

When he earns enough money, he plans to go to college and get a degree in psychology.

In his free time Jose works at Starbucks. He previously worked at Steampunk chocolates.

He enjoys dance and in his free time.

He said he would love to go on a roadtrip with Steven, Clarissa Howe, Annika Ortiz, Avery Aleshire and Gabrielle Ortiz