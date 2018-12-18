Williams Fire responds to multiple fire, carbon monoxide alarms in November

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Nov. 7, members of the Williams Fire Department attended the National Weather Service (NWS) Winter Preparedness Partner Meeting. Presenters at the meeting provided information that regional winter weather will likely include the increased probability of low pressure systems and slightly warmer temperatures.

The Williams Fire Department responded to the following incidents in November:

• On Nov. 3, WFD responded to report of a person trapped in elevator on Catract Lake Road. Recalled elevator and opened doors, no persons found;

• On Nov. 6, WFD responded to a reported gas odor at a local hotel Smell of gas was present in the area but dissipated during search, unable to locate;

• On Nov. 7, a local bar reported smell of gas outside. WFD searched the area, but smell dissipated, no source found;

• On Nov. 9, WFD responded to a reported lost child and assisted CCSO in search. Child found by rancher within 1 mile of command post in good health;

• On Nov. 12, WFD responded to a false fire alarm activation on Highland Meadows;

• On Nov. 13, WFD responded to Dogtown Lake for a reported altercation with injuries. WFD assessed patient, provided first aid, Life Line Ambulance ransported the patient to a medical facility.

• On Nov. 14, WFD responded to a plane crash south of Williams airport. Upon arrival, two passengers self-extricated prior to arrival, no fire or smoke. WFD assessed patients, contained fuel leak, used jaws to open door and searched area. Lifeline Ambulance assessed patients.



• On Nov. 15, WFD responded to reported arbon monoxide alarm activation and searched home for possible source using sniffer and secondary arbon monoxide alarm and was unable to locate any source. Owner did report detector was very old. Changed detector and no alarm activation.



• On Nov. 20, WFD responded to multiple vehicle accident on I-40 including a semi. WFD assessed patients (all self-extricated) and checked vehicles for hazards, no patients transported.



• On Nov. 21, WFD responded to a fire alarm activation at a local hotel with reported smoke showing. Upon investigation, WFD found burnt food as source with no extension. Two pull stations and alarm reset. No further action.

• On Nov. 24, WFD responded to a reported traffic accident, on I-40. Upon arrival WFD found jackknifed semi and assessed patient for injures (none), checked vehicle for hazards, assisted with movement of semi out of lane. No further action.

WFD Training



The training for this month consisted of a map drill, performing a 60/60 test and Coupling Obstacle Course.

Community Interaction

On Nov. 6 WFD initiated a Public Service Announcement (PSA) on Williams radio station KZBX 92.1. The PSA promotes carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke detectors and emphasizing changing batteries in the units. The WFD offers free CO and smoke detectors to city residents.



On Nov. 17 the WFD assisted the National Wild Turkey Federation with their annual turkey give away. Thanks to Lieutenant Kruse for the assistance.



Information provided by Williams Volunteer Fire Department