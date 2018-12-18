Williams 911: week of Dec. 19

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—
• Officers responded to prowler on Edison, nothing found;
• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Fifth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Meade;
• Officers took threats report on Locust;
• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to suicidal subject at local hotel, subject gone upon arrival, alert put out to surrounding agencies;
• Officers assisted Fire Department with house fire on Wells Fargo;
• Officers conducted welfare check at local hotel;
• Officers tagged two abandon vehicles in city;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to illegal dumping in hotel trash, subject removed trash and went to transfer station;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Fulton;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to female passing counterfeit bills at local business, subject gone upon arrival, alert put out to local businesses;
• Officers took report of lost/stolen handgun from local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, subjects gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Highland Meadows;
• Officers arrested for subjects for possession of marijuana after traffic stop on Rodeo, all cited and released;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Taber;
• Officers took theft report on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard, vehicle not found.
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property on Third Street;
• Officers responded to injured deer on Meade;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Homestead;
• Officers responded to camper near Love’s Travel Stop, subject moved;
• Officers responded to threats report on Route 66, male arrested for threats;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects removed from area;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted a California agency with location a vehicle;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to a male and female highly intoxicated on Fifth Street, subjects removed from area;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject trespassed;
• Officers took in found property at local hotel;
• Officers took in found property on Third Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;
• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, male arrested for shoplifting;
• Officers responded to hunter to close on Ridgeway, none found;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to noise complaint on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took report of two counterfeit 20 dollar bills passed at local business;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Rodgers;
• Officers responded to two male jumping from train on Railroad, not found;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took possible sexual abuse at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to fight on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to intoxicated subject refusing to leave bar, subject removed;
• Officers responded to prowler on Edison, none found;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took dog bite on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took dog bite on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo Road;
Officers issued nine citations and gave out 30 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.