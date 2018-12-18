Williams 911: week of Dec. 19

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—

• Officers responded to prowler on Edison, nothing found;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Fifth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Meade;

• Officers took threats report on Locust;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject at local hotel, subject gone upon arrival, alert put out to surrounding agencies;

• Officers assisted Fire Department with house fire on Wells Fargo;

• Officers conducted welfare check at local hotel;

• Officers tagged two abandon vehicles in city;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to illegal dumping in hotel trash, subject removed trash and went to transfer station;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Fulton;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to female passing counterfeit bills at local business, subject gone upon arrival, alert put out to local businesses;

• Officers took report of lost/stolen handgun from local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to landlord/tenant issue on Highland Meadows;

• Officers arrested for subjects for possession of marijuana after traffic stop on Rodeo, all cited and released;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Taber;

• Officers took theft report on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard, vehicle not found.

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property on Third Street;

• Officers responded to injured deer on Meade;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Homestead;

• Officers responded to camper near Love’s Travel Stop, subject moved;

• Officers responded to threats report on Route 66, male arrested for threats;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects removed from area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted a California agency with location a vehicle;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to a male and female highly intoxicated on Fifth Street, subjects removed from area;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject trespassed;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel;

• Officers took in found property on Third Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, male arrested for shoplifting;

• Officers responded to hunter to close on Ridgeway, none found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took report of two counterfeit 20 dollar bills passed at local business;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Rodgers;

• Officers responded to two male jumping from train on Railroad, not found;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took possible sexual abuse at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to fight on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to intoxicated subject refusing to leave bar, subject removed;

• Officers responded to prowler on Edison, none found;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took dog bite on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took dog bite on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Rodeo Road;

Officers issued nine citations and gave out 30 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.