Obituary: Katherine Marie Howard

In Loving Memory of our sister, Katherine Marie Howard, who passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. Katherine was born September 20, 1954, in Oklahoma City, OK to Daniel & Evelyn Howard.
She is survived by her sisters Barbara (Stephen), Brenda (Jerry), Judy (Tim) and Wendy (Michael) and also by her brothers Dewayne, Gary, James (Carol) & Billy along with numerous nieces and nephews & even some great nieces and nephews.
Kathy is preceded in death by her dad, mom, sisters Fern & Karen and her brother Danny. May you rest in peace, Katherine. We will miss you!
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.