Obituary: Katherine Marie Howard

In Loving Memory of our sister, Katherine Marie Howard, who passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. Katherine was born September 20, 1954, in Oklahoma City, OK to Daniel & Evelyn Howard.

She is survived by her sisters Barbara (Stephen), Brenda (Jerry), Judy (Tim) and Wendy (Michael) and also by her brothers Dewayne, Gary, James (Carol) & Billy along with numerous nieces and nephews & even some great nieces and nephews.

Kathy is preceded in death by her dad, mom, sisters Fern & Karen and her brother Danny. May you rest in peace, Katherine. We will miss you!