Letter: Christmas Cookie Corral a success thanks to bakers

To the editor:

A huge, yummy thank you to all the wonderful bakers in Williams who contributed homemade cookies to the 2nd annual Williams Alliance for the Arts Christmas Cookie Corral. The selection was not only varied and beautiful, but delicious also, The cookies disappeared so quickly, snapped up by locals and visitors to Williams who just stopped by. Williams Alliance for the Arts made a tasty sum to help support our programs including free arts classes for youth and seniors, live theater productions in the schools, Youth Art Month and the 8th grade Identity through Photography project. We hope this event will become an annual holiday tradition in Williams, and we couldn't have done it without our generous and creative local bakers.

Kris Williams,

Williams Alliance for the Arts