Letter: Food pantry thanks Arizona Mobile Meats for donations

To the editor:
A huge holiday shout out to Jake and all the crew at Arizona Mobile Meats for their ongoing donations of deer and elk to the Williams Food Pantry. Happy Holidays and a great New Year from all of us at the Pantry — your donations mean so much.
Williams Food Pantry and More
