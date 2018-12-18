Firefighters respond to wildfire in Sycamore Canyon Wilderness

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The Winter Fire, located in the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness approximately 15 miles northwest of Sedona, is currently 65 acres and approximately 75 percent contained.

The fire is crawling up the eastern slope of the canyon in an area that is steep and thick with brush, inaccessible to firefighters, and will be placed in monitor status. Firefighters will be checking the area daily.

There are no structures threatened and no official closures, but the public is advised to stay away from the area and not use Winter Cabin Trail, which runs through an area of the wildfire.

As this fire is continues to smolder and crawl, thick plumes of smoke may periodically be evident as interior pockets of oak and large brush burn. Sycamore Canyon will likely be impacted by smoke daily for a number of days and especially during the evening and morning hours.