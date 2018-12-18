Community spirit runs strong in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Dec. 9, the Williams Area Kiwanis Club once again sponsored the Community Holiday Dinner at the Williams Elementary-Middle School cafeteria.

Around 334 people enjoyed a terrific meal of turkey and Hams and all the trimmings, as well as beverages and an amazing selection of cookies that had been donated. Beverages were graciously supplied by the Pepsi Company and Rod's Steakhouse donated 30 hams.

Santa was on hand to meet with the children and each child was gifted with a “Herbie The Hedgehog” plush toy, thanks to the fund raising efforts of Williams resident Virginia Quinn and Avon.

Volunteers from Kiwanis, Lions, the school and community gave lovingly of their time to continue this fun tradition, originally started by long-time Williams resident Carol Glassburn and Jack Hadley around 16 years ago.

Raffle prizes to Bearizona and the Grand Canyon Deer Farm were awarded and several children were the recipients of brand new bikes.

As folks left, they were gifted with supplemental food bags which were donated, organized and packed by St. Vincent de Paul’s, Heritage Elementary School and Hope for the World. Thanks to Coconino County Supervisors Matt Ryan and Art Babbot, as well as Judge Krombeen for helping serve the meal at the event.

The list of people who should be thanked is almost endless. This is truely a community effort, involving local businesses, service groups, individuals, school and city staff. We would not have been able to provide the event without the help of the Williams Elementary School directors and staff.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Williams!