Williams High School senior spotlight: Rhian Phillips

Rhiann Phillips is a senior at Williams High School. She spent her junior year at Flagstaff High School.

Outside of classes, Rhiann has participated in several plays as stage crew and as a dancer and singer.

She hopes to participate in modeling and talenting programs in the future.

At WHS, Rhiann is learning to weld in Mr. Schober’s class. She enjoys working on cars.

She likes her math and history classes and her class with Mrs. Lee. She said Mrs. White has been encouraging. She also enjoyed biology class with Mrs. Smith.

Rhiann was student of the month last year.

She worked at Oh Sweetie ice cream parlor in Williams, and now works at the Polar Express.

She plans to attend Coconino Community College and then transfer to Northern Arizona University. She would like to study Geology.