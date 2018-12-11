Williams High School senior spotlight: Esteban Gonzales

Esteban Gonzales is a senior at Williams High School.

He has been in Williams since his freshman year.

He has played on the baseball team and is a member of National Honor Society.

Outside of school he helps his father with his IT business, Refresh Business Solutions. He has done some coding classes online for website design, CSS and java script.

He works at the Western View Steakhouse. He enjoys meeting foreign tourists and sharing experiences.

He likes his composition class that allows him to gain college credit while in high school.

He said Mrs. Motgomery and Mrs. Lee have encouraged him at the school. He said Mrs. Karlsberger and Mrs. O’Leary have also helped him.

Every week he teaches an R&B and dubstep dance class for children at First Baptist Church.