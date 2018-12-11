Vikings basketball teams fall to Camp Verde

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings (5-4) got schooled Saturday Dec. 8 when they faced 2A Camp Verde (5-1) in a non-conference game at home.

The Lady Vikes put up a good fight in the first half staying close to the Cowboys. The Cowboys finished eleventh in the state last year, going 23-8.

The Lady Vikes stayed with the Cowboys through the first half, although never taking the lead. The Cowboys began pulling away in the second half and finished the game with the win, 57-45.

The Vikings boys basketball team (3-6) also faced a strong Cowboys team (5-1), who are coming off a losing 10-18 season last year.

The Cowboys came to the court with a vengeance as they racked up 59 points in the first quarter behind the shooting prowess of junior Jason Collier, who finished the game with 39 points for Camp Verde. Collier made 9 for 11 in 3-point attempts and 6 for 8 in field goals.

The scoring tapered off with Camp Verde substitutions, but the Cowboys maintained their dominance leaving the court with the win, 83-48.

The Vikings teams play BASIS — Flagstaff Dec. 11 at home and travel to Ash Fork Dec. 14. Game time is 7 p.m.