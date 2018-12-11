Region in brief: Week of Dec. 12

Prescott demands resignation of Stringer

PRESCOTT — Arizona state Rep. David Stringer's comments about race and assimilation that included statements about integration of public schools and the cost of teaching English to students who come from homes where that is not the primary language, has put him in hot water. A majority of Prescott City Council members attempted to distance themselves from Stringer by making an official city call for Stringer’s resignation Dec. 4.

Flag pedestrian bridge to be removed

FLAGSTAFF — After closing in June, the 30-year-old pedestrian bridge that spans from Wheeler Park to the downtown Library parking lot will be removed. The bridge was closed after dry rot was discovered. The city has determined the cost of replacement is excessive and has no plans to replace it.

Woman arrested for selling meth in Mayer

MAYER — A woman suspected of selling methamphetamine in the quad-city area was arrested along Highway 69 Wednesday night, Nov. 28, after a K9 alerted deputies to drugs in her vehicle. During a check of the vehicle, deputies found a glass methamphetamine "bong," and a plastic bag containing half a gram of meth and almost three grams of heroin under the driver’s seat. They then uncovered a pound of meth hidden in a compartment under the front passenger seat. The meth has an estimated street value of $9,000. McMurren was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on numerous drug charges.

NAU student found dead in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — Authorities say they are investigating the death of Northern Arizona University student. Flagstaff police say 21-year-old Kain Turner of Cottonwood was found dead Dec. 3 night in the Rio De Flag. How Turner died isn't immediately known, but police say an initial investigation doesn't indicate any sign of foul play.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will try to determine the cause of death. NAU police also in investigating the death of Turner, who had been living on campus.