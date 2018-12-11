Police department and Lions Club host toy drives

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department and Williams Lions Club are hosting toy drives that offer assistance to local families.

The Williams Police Department is participating in the 33rd annual W. Steven Martin 911 Toy Drive.

Applications can be obtained from the Williams Police Department, 501 W. Route 66.

The toy drive is for Williams residents, specifically for families that are struggling financially. Toys are for children from infants to 16 years of age.

Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon will review all applicants. Toys will be delivered by officers and Santa Claus.

The William Lions Club is also providing toys to children through its Toys for Kids program.

Tags are currently hanging on Christmas trees located at North Country Healthcare, Old Trails, National Bank of Arizona and the U.S.F.S. Clover Hill Ranger Station.

Those wishing to provide for a child can pick a tag, purchase an appropriate gift and return the unwrapped gift to the same location by Dec. 13.