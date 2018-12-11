Out of the past: Lost Canyon Ranch and turkey hunters

Ann Terry and two unknown people stand at the entrance to the Lost Canyon Camp. The camp is located in a small valley south of Williams. (Williams Historic Photo Archives)

    • Out of the past: Lost Canyon Ranch and turkey hunters

    George Barnes, Dr. Prince Melick, and Charles Way pose after turkey hunting, circa 1921. (Photos/Williams Historic Photo Archive)

