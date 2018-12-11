Obituary: Tony Torrez

We'd like to honor our beloved Tony S. Torrez at his upcoming Celebration Service on Wednesday, December 12 at noon at the Family Harvest Church.

Tony was a wonderful spouse and father of five, a grandfather of seventeen and the great grandfather of fifteen. At 83-years-old, he will be remembered as a person who loved the Lord Jesus, his family and his brothers and sisters in Christ.

The Torrez family moved to Williams in August of 1973, where Tony was the local barber for 37 years. Tony also had a passion to preach and serve the homeless at the Sunshine Rescue Mission for forty years, the inmates at the Winslow Prison for twenty-four years and the children and families of Mexico who continues bible studies in their home for forty years.



In the scripture verse John 14:2, it states, "My Father's house are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you. I go and prepare a place for you" ...It was Tony's greatest desire that everyone would come to the personal knowledge of our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ and has passed this torch of love, faithfulness, devotion, to continue this legacy.