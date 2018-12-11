Lessons, carols and St. John's choir wrap up final Advent concert

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The final concert for the 2018 advent series wraps up Dec. 16 with carols, a cellist and music from the St. John’s choir.

Enjoy the beautiful carols of Christmas with the stories that lead up to Christ’s birth at St. John’s. The service will feature several pastors from Williams reading lessons. Each lesson is followed by Christmas music. Music at the service this year is being performed by Mary Neber, cellist, George Albers, baritone, and the St. John’s choir.



The Advent service begins at 5 p.m. and lasts around one hour. It will be followed by a social time in Walker Hall at St. John’s Church with refreshments and more Christmas music. This is a family-oriented service, so children are welcome. St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church is located at 202 W. Grant Avenue (corner of Grant and Second, one block south of Route 66 in Williams), with parking along Grant Avenue. The church is handicap accessible. This is an ecumenical service, and all are invited to hear again the beautiful Biblical lessons leading up to the arrival of the Christ child, and hear the glorious music of this blessed season.

Information provided by St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church.