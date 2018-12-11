Deceased NAU student last seen walking alone

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Friends of a Northern Arizona University student who died this week say he was last seen walking alone after being told to leave a bar in downtown Flagstaff.
The comments were made to university police as they investigated the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kain Turner of Cottonwood.
According to public records released Friday, Turner’s mother asked police to check on her son after she hadn’t heard from him in two days.
His body was found partly submerged in a flood control channel near the train station Monday night, the same day he was reported missing.
The medical examiner’s office hasn’t determined the cause of death.
The records show Turner was spotted around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2, seemingly intoxicated and shortly after stumbling by a ditch.
Police say they don’t suspect foul play.
