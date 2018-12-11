Cottonwood employee gets probation for water tampering

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A former Cottonwood foreman accused of forging drinking water test results was given a suspended sentence Nov. 26 in Yavapai County Superior Court.

Hans Burnett, 38, also was placed on three years of unsupervised probation, according to the ruling by Superior Court Judge Tina Ainley. If he complies with all aspects of the probation, the class 6 felony he is facing will be reduced to a misdemeanor. If he does not comply, he could face up to two years in prison.

The ruling was in line with a guilty plea of solicitation to commit criminal damage Burnett agreed to on Oct. 29.

In May, an Arizona grand jury indicted Burnett on the felony charge after an investigation revealed he allegedly told employees to modify bacteria test results. Burnett resigned from the city on May 23.

Between 2015 and 2016, Colilert testing samples were inappropriately recorded, according to an Arizona Department of Health Services report. Coliforms are a group of related bacteria used as an indicator of the pathogens in drinking water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The bacteria is generally not harmful to humans with a few exceptions.

There was no indication the public was ever at risk, as the water sample was contaminated, not the source, Cottonwood officials have said.

“This case is a bit unique, but it was more than just an error in protocol,” said Assistant Attorney General Adam Schwartz, who was present for the sentencing. “There were positive bacteria tests for drinking water. The tech who was responsible for the testing contacted his boss, Mr. Burnett. Mr. Burnett directed him to toss the sample and rewrite all of the paperwork.”

By signing a plea agreement, Burnett admitted to his wrongdoing, and stated so during the sentencing.

“I accept responsibility,” Burnett said. “Things weren’t done within protocol and I apologize.”

Burnett had no prior felony convictions. The private attorney representing him was Adam Zickerman.

As part of his probation, Burnett will have to complete 120 hours of community service with a nonprofit organization and pay a number of legal fines.

If Burnett fulfills all requirements of the probation within half of the three years, he can request to end the probation early, Ainley said.