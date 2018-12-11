Community calendar: week of Dec. 12

Old Trails collecting donations for Project Moses through Jan. 2

Old Trails True Value will be collecting donations for the Project Moses Pregnancy and Parenting Center through Jan. 2. The CEnter is in need of diapers, wipes and gently used baby clothes. All donations can be placed in a box at the front of the store. Items will be distributed to the community as needed throughout the season.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Ladies Christmas Soup Lunch Dec. 19

Community United Methodist Church will host its annual ladies soup lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19. This event is free and open to the community.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

American Legion Auxiliary membership drive

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 is hosting a membership drive at the American Legion 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. The legion will serve food each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. for those who are interested in memebership. Suggested donation is $7, all proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary but will include stew, spaghetti, burgers, soups and more.

Lions Club collecting Toys for Kids donations

The Williams Lions Club has placed Toys for Kids trees at four locations around town: North Country HealthCare Center, Old Trails True Value, National Bank of Arizona and NFS Clover Hill Ranger Station. Those who wish to participate can choose a tag from one of the trees, purchase and appropriate gift, wrap it and return it to the same location by Dec. 13. Lions Club members will collect, sort and distribute the gifts before Christmas.

Those who know of a struggling family with children 12 and under can contact Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974 to register the children for a donated gift. Callers should provide the child's name, age, parents' names, address and phone number. All information given will be kept confidential.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win.

Williams pickleball

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1-3 p.m. Sundays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Road. All are welcome.

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $7, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.