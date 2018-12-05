Williams 911: week of Dec. 12

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to speeders on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, hotel clerk being loud on phone;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, two males unhappy with price of hotel;

• Officers responded to transient hanging around Hancock area, gone upon arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to car fire on Homestead Avenue, no fire hose broke on car;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with disturbance at Camp Civitain;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to transient trespassing on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed from local business;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Lewis;

• Officers took criminal damage report on First Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects removed by hotel staff;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with snow issues;

• Officers responded to male not breathing on Perkinsville Road, male found deceased turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office because it occurred in county;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• K-9 went to elementary school for show and tell;

• Officers took report of juvenile fight on Route 66, no charges;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fulton and Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to theft of gas from local gas station;

• Officers responded to local hotel reference disturbance, male arrested for disorderly conduct and trespass;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident on Pine Meadows;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers responded to trespass on Quarter Horse;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Quarter Horse, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers arrested a female for a valid city warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad and

Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.