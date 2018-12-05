Williams 911: week of Dec. 12

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to speeders on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, hotel clerk being loud on phone;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, two males unhappy with price of hotel;
• Officers responded to transient hanging around Hancock area, gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to car fire on Homestead Avenue, no fire hose broke on car;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with disturbance at Camp Civitain;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to transient trespassing on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed from local business;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Lewis;
• Officers took criminal damage report on First Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects removed by hotel staff;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers dealt with snow issues;
• Officers responded to male not breathing on Perkinsville Road, male found deceased turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office because it occurred in county;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• K-9 went to elementary school for show and tell;
• Officers took report of juvenile fight on Route 66, no charges;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fulton and Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to theft of gas from local gas station;
• Officers responded to local hotel reference disturbance, male arrested for disorderly conduct and trespass;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident on Pine Meadows;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;
• Officers responded to trespass on Quarter Horse;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Quarter Horse, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers arrested a female for a valid city warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia on Railroad and
Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 26 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
