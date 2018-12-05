Rain and high elevation snow expected Thursday

The National Weather Service in Bellemont is predicting winter weather Dec. 6-7. Beginning today, increasing clouds are expected across northern Arizona. Rain and high elevation snow showers are possible as early as Thursday morning, better chances Thursday night and Friday. Hazardous driving conditions are expected Thursday night and Friday morning. The storm is expected to be patchy with pockets of showers throughout northern Arizona. Snow accumulation is expected to be from 1-4" in the Williams area.