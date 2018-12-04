Williams High School senior spotlight: Jamie Donovan

Jamie Donovan is senior at Williams High School.

She is vying for valedictorian of her class.

She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten. Most of her family attended Williams' schools.

She has been involved with student council, softball and mathletes at WHS, and is the National Honor Society president.

Jamie works as a waitress at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse in the summer and after school.

She has enjoyed her classes with Mrs. Lee and her culinary class with Ms. Moreno.

She has also enjoyed her English and math classes at WHS.

Jamie plans to move to Texas to attend culinary school and become a pastry chef.

She would like to return to Williams and open up a shop.

She is going to miss her friends from the school and the community, and if she could go on a road trip with friends she would take Maddie Jensen, Emily Bennett, Alyssa McMahon and Isabella Hernandez among others.