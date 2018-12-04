Williams High School senior spotlight: Genevieve Chavez

Genevieve Chavez is a senior at Williams High School.

Genevieve is in her first year at the school after moving here from Temecula, California.

She misses her friends, but she likes WHS.

At WHS she has participated in the culinary program.

She said it has been interesting attending a school with 45 students in her class. In Temecula she had over 1,000 people in her class.

She enjoyed participating in homecoming at WHS this year.

She said Mrs. Lee has really helped her adjust to the new school.

At WHS she has enjoyed her law enforcement class, she also likes English.

Her favorite high school class was American Sign Language at her previous high school.

She would like to go to Western Oregon University to be an ASL interpreter.

Genevieve likes to draw and paint in her free time.

She is vying for valedictorian of her class.

She has enjoyed getting to know Sam, Cat and Kyia at WHS.