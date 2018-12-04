WIFA closes on $2.5 mil loan for Williams water pipeline

PHOENIX — The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) announced Dec. 3 it has closed a $2.5 million loan to the city of Williams for the design and environmental review of its Dogtown Transmission Line project.

This design loan has a three-year interest only term and a rate of one percent.

The Dogtown transmission line is more than 70 years old, with a history of inefficiencies, breaks and leakages. It runs through the Kaibab National Forest and carries 80 percent of Williams’ water supply. The pipeline needs to be replaced to reduce water loss, according to the city. The city is also considering an alternative alignment of the pipeline, which would decrease the amount of water needing to be treated at the city’s water treatment plant. This loan will provide funding for the environmental review, including a review by the U.S. Forest Service, and the design of the project. In 2020 this $2.5 million loan will be refinanced into a WIFA construction loan to fund the installation of the pipeline.

The city of Williams was also approved for up to $50,000 of technical assistance funding from WIFA. This additional funding will be used to hire a consultant who specializes in preparing Environmental Assessments for the U.S. Forest Service.

“WIFA is pleased to assist the city of Williams with this high-priority project,” said Trish Incognito, WIFA executive director. “WIFA staff were able to help the city structure it’s financing to phase this very large project, taking advantage of both WIFA’s technical assistance and design loan programs.”

About WIFA

WIFA is a governmental organization dedicated to protecting public health and promoting environmental quality through financial assistance for water and wastewater infrastructure. WIFA offers funding for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects designed to ensure safe, reliable drinking water and proper wastewater treatment. Over the last 25 years, WIFA has invested over $2 billion in Arizona’s communities.

