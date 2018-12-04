Roy Hume wins Williams Fire Department's Big Buck Contest

Roy Hume of Ash Fork won the Big Buck contest sponsored by Williams Volunteer Fire Department. First place prize was a $450 gift card to Ruff's Sporting Goods in Flagstaff. Hume hunted in Unit 10 north of Ash Fork where he killed his buck Nov. 1. Second place went to Nick Garibay who hunted in Unit 10 west of Williams. Second place prize was a chainsaw donated by Old Trails. Proceeds from the contest go toward the Williams Fire Department fire prevention program.